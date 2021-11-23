Lacey Police looking for man missing since Nov. 13

Lacey Police are looking for a missing man, last seen at Providence St. Peters Hospital on November 13.

Authorities say 35-year-old Troy St. Pierre was taken to the hospital, but got up and left before his family arrived. St. Pierre has not been since.

St. Pierre is described as 5’8" and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing black jeans, a gray shirt and Nike slide sandals. Police believe he is traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on St. Pierre’s location is asked to call Lacey Police at (360) 459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: