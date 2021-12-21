Lacey Police looking for gas station robbery suspect

article

Lacey Police need help identifying a man suspected of robbing a Chevron Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a man walked into the gas station near I-5 and Marvin Road, and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a Black man possibly in his mid-30s, standing roughly 6’0" and weighing 180 pounds. He is described as wearing a gray Carhartt sweatshirt, a black-brimmed hat, black pants and dark shoes with white soles.

Police say the man was holding a silver semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call Lacey Police at (360) 704-2740, or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS case #2021-5681.

