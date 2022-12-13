Lacey Police looking for brothers suspected in August homicide

article

Lacey Police are looking for two brothers they say were involved in a homicide from the end of August.

On Aug. 30, Lacey Police were called to a hotel in the 100 block of College Street SE for a fight. Witnesses told police that one man was lying in the parking lot behind the hotel and two men involved in the disturbance left in a gray Toyota Camry with temporary plates.

The man was unconscious and had injuries to his head. The victim, identified as a 36-year-old from Kenmore, died from his injuries at St. Peter Hospital.

Detectives identified the two men who left the scene as 32-year-olds Nicholas and Alexander VanDuren, who are fraternal twins.

The pair have active warrants for second-degree murder.

It's believed Nicholas is driving a 2016 Ford Fusion pictured below with plates CEJ9093.

If you see them, do not approach. Call 911 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.