Lacey Police looking for brothers suspected in August homicide
LACEY, Wash. - Lacey Police are looking for two brothers they say were involved in a homicide from the end of August.
On Aug. 30, Lacey Police were called to a hotel in the 100 block of College Street SE for a fight. Witnesses told police that one man was lying in the parking lot behind the hotel and two men involved in the disturbance left in a gray Toyota Camry with temporary plates.
The man was unconscious and had injuries to his head. The victim, identified as a 36-year-old from Kenmore, died from his injuries at St. Peter Hospital.
Detectives identified the two men who left the scene as 32-year-olds Nicholas and Alexander VanDuren, who are fraternal twins.
The pair have active warrants for second-degree murder.
It's believed Nicholas is driving a 2016 Ford Fusion pictured below with plates CEJ9093.
If you see them, do not approach. Call 911 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.