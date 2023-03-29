Lacey PD: Man arrested after choking, trying to kiss teenage girl at bus stop

Lacey Police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a bus stop last weekend.

According to authorities, a teenage girl was waiting at her bus stop on Sunday when a stranger sat down uncomfortably close to her. He talked to her briefly, then lunged at her, grabbed her throat and tried to forcibly kiss her.

Lacey Police say the girl screamed and ran, and the suspect ran away, too.

The girl reported the assault to police, and shortly after, detectives identified the suspect as a man named Corylee Bartlett, who was released from jail on March 23.

RELATED: Man killed in Tacoma shooting, no suspects identified

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Early Wednesday morning, officers found and arrested Bartlett and booked him into jail for second-degree assault with sexual motivation.