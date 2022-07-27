Lacey PD looking for suspect who stole car with 7-month-old inside

article

Lacey Police are looking for a suspect who stole a car from a gas station that had a 7-month-old infant inside.

According to police, on June 26, a man reported that someone had stolen his car from the 76 gas station on College Street and that his car had his child inside.

Police said the victim attempted to chase the suspect on I-5 before losing sight of him.

Later, the stolen vehicle was found on Karen Frasier Woodland Trail. According to witnesses, the suspect, 19-year-old Zachary Beausoleil, made statements about taking the vehicle. After he was confronted, he threw the keys back into the car and ran off.

The infant was found asleep and unharmed.

Beausoleil is now wanted for second-degree kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say Beausoleil is transient and frequents Thurston and Mason Counties.

If you see him, call 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS and reference case 2022-3216. Crime Stoppers tips can be anonymous.