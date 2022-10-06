Expand / Collapse search

Lacey Police searching for suspects who stole football gear from high school coach

By FOX 13 News Staff
Lacey
FOX 13 Seattle
Lacey Police Department

LACEY, Wash. - Police need help finding the suspects who broke into a high school football coach’s car, and stole a bag full of team gear on Wednesday. 

According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), two suspects in a white pickup truck were prowling through the North Thurston High School parking lot at around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say the suspects broke into the coach’s car and stole a bag full of football gear, a playbook and other practice items. 

The LPD says the truck has easily identifiable features that include a large dent in the passenger side, two black wheels on the driver’s side, a single black stripe on the hood and dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.