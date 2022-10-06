Lacey Police searching for suspects who stole football gear from high school coach

article

Police need help finding the suspects who broke into a high school football coach’s car, and stole a bag full of team gear on Wednesday.

According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), two suspects in a white pickup truck were prowling through the North Thurston High School parking lot at around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say the suspects broke into the coach’s car and stole a bag full of football gear, a playbook and other practice items.

The LPD says the truck has easily identifiable features that include a large dent in the passenger side, two black wheels on the driver’s side, a single black stripe on the hood and dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

RELATED: Armed veteran patrols outside North Thurston Public Schools in response to Uvalde shooting

RELATED: Police searching for suspect who stole money from a Lacey grocery store

This is a developing story.