Labor Day weekend traffic: WSDOT releases the best and worst times to hit the roads

For those planning to hit the roads this holiday weekend should expect some state highways to be congested.

The Washington State Department of Transportation released its traffic forecast charts for traveling during Labor Day weekend.

Traffic analysts looked at how many cars were on the road past Labor Day weekends. Based on data, the charts shows how many cars (vertical axis) WSDOT projects to be on the road each hour (horizontal axis) for Labor Day weekend 2022.

The charts are for Thursday, Sept. 1 to Tuesday, Sept. 6 for parts of I-5, I-90 and Highway 2.

Northbound I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thursday, September 1, 2022: Northbound I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Southbound I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thursday, September 1, 2022: Southbound I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey. ( Washington State Department of Transportation)

Eastbound I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thursday, September 1, 2022: Eastbound I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum. ( Washington State Department of Transportation)

Westbound I-90 from Cle Elum to North Bend

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thursday, September 1, 2022: Westbound I-90 from Cle Elum to North Bend (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Eastbound US 2 from Skykomish to Stevens Pass

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thursday, September 1, 2022: Eastbound US 2 from Skykomish to Stevens Pass (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Westbound US 2 from Stevens Pass to Skykomish