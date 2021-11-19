Kyle Rittenhouse to appear on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' for exclusive interview
NEW YORK - Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager at the center of a high-profile murder trial, will appear on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for his first interview following his acquittal.
Rittenhouse, who a jury found not guilty on all five charges, will be joining Fox News' Tucker Carlson for an exclusive sitdown airing November 22nd at 8 PM/ET.
Rittenhouse will also be appearing in a "Tucker Carlson Originals" documentary on Fox Nation set to premiere in December.
The documentary will include additional portions of the interview as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Rittenhouse and his defense team.
Rittenhouse was accused of murdering two people and injuring another amid riots that took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.
The defense in the trial argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.
The 18-year-old shocked the nation when he took the witness stand and shared his recollection of the events leading up to the deadly shootings.
