Kyle Rittenhouse to appear on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' for exclusive interview

Kyle Rittenhouse , the teenager at the center of a high-profile murder trial, will appear on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for his first interview following his acquittal.

Rittenhouse, who a jury found not guilty on all five charges, will be joining Fox News' Tucker Carlson for an exclusive sitdown airing November 22nd at 8 PM/ET.

Rittenhouse will also be appearing in a "Tucker Carlson Originals" documentary on Fox Nation set to premiere in December.

The documentary will include additional portions of the interview as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Rittenhouse and his defense team.

Rittenhouse was accused of murdering two people and injuring another amid riots that took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

The defense in the trial argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

The 18-year-old shocked the nation when he took the witness stand and shared his recollection of the events leading up to the deadly shootings.

