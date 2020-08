Kraken to start season ticket seat selection in late August

The Seattle Kraken will allow fans who put down deposits on season tickets to begin selecting their seats later this month.

The Kraken said Tuesday they will begin reaching out to fans beginning Aug. 24 so they can select seats and plans for when the team begins to play for the 2021-22 season.

The team has created 40 different seating plans and will be offering more than 9,000 22-game plans. The Kraken says the number of 22-game plans is the most in the NHL. They intend to have 5,000 season ticket plans priced at less than $100 per seat, per game and will have 500 single-game tickets priced at $40 or less.

Season tickets in the lower bowl will range from $140 to $280 per seat, per game for a full season ticket package, while a half-season will run $140 to $170 per game, per seat. Upper bowl seats will be $90 to $170 per seat for a full season and $50 to $125 for a half-season.

The Kraken is also offering season tickets for its two specialty clubs inside the arena.

The Kraken stopped accepting season-ticket deposits at 33,000 and have since started a waitlist for season tickets.