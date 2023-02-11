KPD: 26-year-old found dead with gunshot wound to the head at apartment complex

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Kent on Saturday.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at 5:47 a.m., someone called 911 saying they heard the sound of a gunshot, and saw a person laying down parking lot.

Officers responded to the apartment near the corner of 111th Pl. SE and SE 238th Pl. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to the head. Further information on his identity is limited, but authorities can confirm that he is from Renton.

Homicide detectives are on scene interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

Anyone with information that could help the KPD's investigation is asked to call 911, their tip line at 253-856-5808, or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

This is a developing story.