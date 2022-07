Knott's Berry Farm reopens after multiple fights among teens closes park early

Knott's Berry Farm closed early Saturday night after several people were injured when multiple fights broke out inside the park, according to Buena Park police

Reports of incidents at the park came in just before 8 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Initial reports suggested that there was some sort of shooting incident at the park, but police have determined there was no evidence to suggest a shooting happened.

"We’re currently working an incident at Knotts Berry Farm involving multiple fights in the park," the department told FOX 11. "A report of shots fired was reported with numerous 911 callers. Officers were on scene during the calls and determined there was no shooting. Knott's Berry Farm has closed for the night, and we ask you avoid the area until further notice."

Three people were injured in fights at the park, according to OCFA. Two people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition, while the third declined transport to the hospital.

The park was supposed to be open until 11 p.m. Saturday for Knott's Summer Nights.

Knott's Berry Farm later released a statement following the park's early closure:

"The safety of Knott's Berry Farm's guests and associates is always our top priority. On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park's values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott's Berry Farm.''

Police have not reported any arrests.

Knott's said the park would reopen for normal operations Sunday.