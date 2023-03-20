Kittitas Co. deputies seek mail theft suspect, used fake ID to buy ATV

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Kittitas County Sheriff's Office)

Kittitas County Sheriff’s detectives need help identifying a man suspected of stealing an ATV by using fraudulent loans.

Surveillance images at Enumclaw Powersports shows a man in a button-up shirt, a beige vest, a black cowboy hat, glasses, blue jeans and brown boots. The sheriff’s office says that suspect stole the identity of an Upper Kittitas County resident, likely by stealing their mail, then took out fraudulent loans and opened accounts totaling nearly $45,000.

The suspect also used a fake driver’s license, then used it and the loans to "buy" an ATV with a trailer.

The man reportedly made the fraudulent sale on Feb. 4.

According to the sheriff’s office, at the time, the suspect was driving a white Chevy Tahoe "not more than 10 years old." Its left rear backup light is out, and the right turn signal reportedly "flashes erratically," or may have even burned out by now.

Detectives urge anyone with information on the suspect to contact Kittitas County 911/KITTCOM at (509) 925-8534 and provide details to Detective Andrea Blume, case number S23-01709.