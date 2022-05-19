Kitsap Transit to break ground on new transit center in Silverdale

Governor Jay Inslee and Nuria Fernandez, head of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for Kitsap Transit's new Silverdale Transit Center (STC) Thursday.

According to Kitsap Transit, the new STC, located near Ridgetop Boulevard. NW and NW Waaga Way, will be the first transit center in Western Washington to technology that charge electric buses wirelessly. The technology, developed by Momentum Dynamics, is an in-ground pad that can charge an electric bus when they park over them.

The new STC will also feature a dedicated on-ramp for Kitsap Transit buses to travel southbound on State Route 303.

Kitsap Transit is saying that the new STC will be an essential to their fixed-route bus network for those traveling to and from Central Kitsap, the hub for health-care, shopping and other services in west Puget Sound.

The new STC is slated to open in fall of 2023.