Kitsap Sheriff: Fugitive arrested, rammed patrol car trying to escape deputies

Kitsap County deputies arrested a fugitive suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes had been wanted on a $500,000 second-degree domestic violence assault warrant since July 6. Armstrong-Nunes is accused of firing a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.

Deputies say the confrontation happened on June 27 in a Silverdale home.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a tip and were dispatched to a home in south Kitsap County. Deputies contacted him and he tried to escape, allegedly ramming a patrol car while trying to drive away.

He was featured on Washington's Most Wanted in December of 2014 when he was wanted for a violent home burglary after attacking the homeowner and stealing several guns.

Armstrong-Nunes is now in law enforcement custody.