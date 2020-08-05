Kitsap County woman pleads for the return of her three stolen dogs

A woman in Kitsap County is hoping sharing her heartbreaking story will help reunite her with her stolen dogs.

Kitsap Sheriff’s Officials say they got a call that someone stole a local woman’s three dachshunds.

“They were her source of comfort and solace,” said Deputy Scott Wilson with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

For Carla Martin, the owner of the dogs, her pets are family.

“It’s very hard to talk about,” she said.

Martin keeps the gate to her fence locked but believes someone coaxed her dogs over to the fence and then stole them.

Three dogs were stolen.

Martin said the youngest is deaf and partially blind and all the dogs are rescues.

“Please give me my dogs back. I just want my dogs back that’s all,” she said. “We just want our family back,” Martin added.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Officials ask anyone with information to contact them.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.