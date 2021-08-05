Kitsap County woman arrested for alleged murder of her two children

article

Kitsap County deputies have arrested a 55-year-old woman on charges of second-degree murder after she reported that her two children had died.

Deputies were called to a mobile home park on Mountain View Road in Central Kitsap around 1:35 p.m. Thursday after medics discovered the two bodies inside a home during a welfare check.

According to deputies, the mother of the victims walked into St. Michaels Medical Center in Silverdale earlier in the day for an evaluation and reported to staff that her children had died in the home.

The ages of the children have not yet been released.

Deputies are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Detective Eric Adams at (360) 337-4998 or Detective Dave Meyer at (360) 337-5617.

This is a developing story.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

