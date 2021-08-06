Kitsap County woman accused of killing her twin children pleads not guilty

A Silverdale woman was charged in Kitsap County Superior Court with two counts of murder in the deaths of her children on Friday, after she told investigators she "lost track of the days and believed she had starved them to death."

The charges against Sherrie Hill, 55, were accompanied by special allegations of domestic violence because the 18-year-olds were identified as her twin children: Connor Hill and Chelsea Hill, according to charging documents.

Hill was arrested Thursday after she arrived at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Silverdale and told employees she was suicidal and her "nonverbal autistic" children were dead in her home.

Hill said she neglected them, that she couldn’t remember the last time she fed them, and denied intending to harm them, according to court documents.

Sherrie Hill appears in a Kitsap County courtroom on Aug. 6, 2021.

Fire crews were sent to her residence near the Bangor sub base and found the bodies.

Hill told investigators that the twins shared a bedroom and slept in twin beds. She said the room was blocked by baby gates. Hill told detectives it had been approximately a week since her sister visited and that the twins were alive.

Kitsap County Coroner Jeff Wallis said autopsies were completed Friday but the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation and return of toxicology tests.

Hill remains in custody. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer to comment.

