Kitsap County sheriff's deputies investigating Port Orchard homicide, suspect arrested

A suspect in an Easter morning homicide in Port Orchard has been arrested, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:3.0 a.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of Higgins Road SE, near Maple Street, for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspected shooter is in custody.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Deputies have not specified if the victim and suspect knew each other.

This is a developing story.

