Kitsap County settles lawsuit for $2.2M in jogger death

Kitsap County has settled a lawsuit for $2.2 million over the death of a jogger who was struck and killed in the crosswalk of a Silverdale intersection in 2017.

The family of Central Kitsap School District teacher Amy Higgins, 50, and a friend with whom she regularly took morning runs and witnessed the crash, Debra Campbell, sued the county in Pierce County Superior Court in 2019, the Kitsap Sun reported.

The suit claimed the crosswalk was inadequately designed to keep pedestrians safe, especially in low light.

As part of the agreement, the county did not admit fault for the design at the Greaves Way crosswalk at Old Frontier Road where Higgins was killed, but since her death, it installed stop signs at the three-way intersection and plans to install a roundabout in 2023.

The driver who hit Higgins pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in 2018 and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Scott Brian Rehmus was driving with a suspended license and speeding, the sheriff’s office said.

