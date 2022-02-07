Kitsap County school bus crashes into utility truck, bus driver injured

article

A school bus driver was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after the bus crashed into a tree service utility truck in an unincorporated area of Poulsbo.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, a school bus hit the utility truck from behind around 3:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of NW Half Mile Road. The bus's driver was trapped in the driver's seat and the three students on the bus were able to get out through an emergency exit.

The students were evaluated by paramedics as a precaution and released to their parents and guardians.

The worker in the tree service truck was thrown from the vehicle and was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

NW Half Mile Rd between Clear Creek Rd NW and Southern Boundary Rd is closed while police investigate and clear the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

