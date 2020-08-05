Kitsap County deputy shoots, kills man sitting on the edge of an overpass in Port Orchard

A Kitsap County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man Tuesday after responding to reports of a person sitting on the edge of an overpass.

Details are scarce, but Bremerton Police Lt. Aaron Elton says it happened Tuesday evening when deputies responded to multiple reports of a person sitting on the edge of the Bethel Burley overpass at Highway 16 in Port Orchard.

Shots were fired shortly after deputies arrived.

Investigators say they believe one deputy fired at the man, who was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team is heading the investigation and has not released any additional information.

It's still unclear what led the deputy to fire shots. The shooting victim and the deputy have not been identified.