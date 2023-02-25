Expand / Collapse search
Kitsap County deputy arrested for domestic violence allegations, investigation underway

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) announced that one of their deputies was arrested for allegations surrounding domestic violence on Saturday.

According to the KCSO, the deputy was arrested shortly before 12:00 p.m., and booked into the Kitsap County Jail. 

Details about the domestic violence incident remain unclear at this time. 

The investigation will be lead by the Bremerton Police Department.

Authorities say the deputy voluntarily surrendered all firearms, a county vehicle, sheriff's badge and commission card. They have also been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The KCSO says the case is being referred to the Kitsap County Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story.