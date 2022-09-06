Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect

Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month.

Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.

Detectives from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office discovered the bodies after the Schulz's daughter went to the family home and found signs of a forced home entry, and a trail of blood.

Rose was on the run for several days but was later arrested in Tacoma.

Investigators say they want to speak with her about the events of that day. She has not been named a person of interest.

If you have any information on who the woman is, contact Det. Jennifer Rice at (360) 337-5616 or by email at kcsodetectives@kitsap.gov.