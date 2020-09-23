Kirkland Police looking for 'crew of teenage suspects' in connection with Houghton Beach Park homicide

Kirkland Police are asking for help to ID the crew of teenage suspects from Renton known to drive this dark blue BMW 535 xi with a rear left spare tire and loud exhaust.

Kirkland Police are asking for help to ID the crew of teenage suspects from Renton known to drive this dark blue BMW 535 xi with a rear left spare tire and loud exhaust.

Detectives say the suspects shot and killed 18-year-old Cyrus Mason at Houghton Beach Park last Wednesday after meeting him to trade/sell firearms. They chose to meet in Kirkland because Mason, his 16-year-old cousin and a 14-year-old were coming from Marysville. The suspects were driving up from Renton.

Detectives found the car and have interviewed two teens who were uncooperative. If you know the names of the people who use this car, submit an anonymous tip and include any photos you have to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or at www.P3Tips.com. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS.

You will be paid a 1,000 cash reward if the tip helps police solve the case.