Kirkland Police arrest three in 2020 killing of 18-year-old at Houghton Beach Park

Investigators say they arrested two juveniles and an adult early Wednesday in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old last year in Kirkland.

According to Kirkland Police, Cyrus Mason was shot and killed at Houghton Beach Park the night of of Sept. 16, 2020.

Officers found Mason shot multiple times at the park and took him to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said that the park was the destination for a firearms transaction. It was chosen since Kirkland is geographically located between Marysville, where the victim was traveling from, and Renton, where the suspects were traveling from.

The morning of Feb. 17, Kirkland Police made three arrests with assistance from the North Sound Metro SWAT Team. Two juveniles and one adult were booked into King County Jail for investigation of Murder in the First Degree. The suspects have not yet been identified.

A mother's heart 'broken'

Back in September, Cyrus' mother Sarahnovah Mason could not hold back tears while looking at a picture placed at a growing memorial at the park. The picture was the last one she took of him when she was in Washington visiting from her home in small-town Idaho.

"It’s broken, it’s shattered. I feel like my whole soul has been ripped out of me. He was my everything. He kept me going," she said.

Mason now has to find strength on her own to keep going through life without her son, whom she raised by herself.

"I fell to the floor and I just screamed please let it not be true, tell me this is a joke, tell me this is not real," said Mason. "They robbed him for everything he had in his pockets, which we still don’t know what he had," said Mason. "We’re from the country. He probably didn’t have much, but maybe some cash. He carried cash."

Mason said Cyrus worked at Microsoft as an apprentice painter. He loved being near the water, was friendly to all people and loved his mother.

"He was stolen from us, from this world—not just me, from everyone who knows him and the people who don’t," she sobbed. "This world needed him."