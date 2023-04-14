Kirkland Police arrest 2 after finding stolen AR-15 rifles in stolen truck

article

Two people have been arrested after Kirkland Police discovered several stolen guns and other property inside a stolen truck.

On April 10, Kirkland officers ending the night shift saw a "suspicious" truck parked at a Fred Meyer that had no license plates and had a broken window.

When officers started walking toward the truck, two men who were around the truck started to walk away. One of the men stopped and talked to officers and the second open tried to run away.

Officers chased the man who ran away and when they got to him, found he had a stolen gun tucked in the waistband of his pants.

Both men were arrested and found to have criminal histories involving firearms, Kirkland Police said.

Investigators later learned that the truck had been stolen out of Issaquah. When they searched the vehicle, they found five stolen handguns, one stolen AR-15 style rifle and lots of other stolen property believed to have been taken from victims in Kirkland and nearby areas.

Investigation into these additional crimes uncovered video surveillance of the two men driving the stolen truck during a car prowl in Kirkland. The video also showed the men driving a second car, stolen from the Redmond area.

More charges will be filed when the investigation is complete.

It's unclear what charges the pair were booked into jail on.