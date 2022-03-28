Kirkland homeowner shoots intruder, police say

Kirkland police are investigating after a homeowner shot an intruder at his home Sunday night.

The shooting happened at a home near the 13300 block of 115th Avenue Northeast in the Juanita area at about 10:45 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

According to police, the homeowner and suspect knew each other.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram