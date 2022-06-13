Kirkland high school student arrested for online threats, police say

Kirkland Police arrested a Juanita High School student for posting threats toward classmates online.

Police say on Sunday around 12:45 p.m., several people called to report threats posted on Instagram. There were threats of violence toward students and a picture of a gun, and the suspect allegedly said he would be carrying out violence at the high school in the next week, according to authorities.

The Lake Washington School District also reported getting tipped off to the threats.

An 18-year-old senior at Juanita High School was identified as the suspect, and was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Kirkland Jail for several counts of harassment, and was barred from going onto Lake Washington School District properties. The suspect's parents promised he would not have access to any firearms going forward, police say.