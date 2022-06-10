King County’s flood warning center opens due to minor flooding along Snoqualmie River

King County said it has opened its flood warning center overnight in response to the heavy rains that led to minor flooding along the Snoqualmie River.

The center opened at 12:45 a.m. Friday to monitor the flooding.

On Thursday, heavy rain hit Western Washington and officials said the sum of the Snoqualmie River’s three forks was flowing at 12,580 cubic feet per second.

This is above the Phase 2 flood alert level for the river, officials said.

"At these flows, some minor flooding could occur in low-lying areas along the river, with floodwaters impacting some roadways, including Neal Road, Southeast Reinig Road, West Snoqualmie River Road, Snoqualmie Meadowbrook road and Mill Pond Road," the county said.

The county’s flood warning center will be monitoring stream gauges and weather reports. For more information on real-time river levels, click here.



