Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until SUN 6:00 AM PST, Mason County
5
Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

King County to pay $1.25M to man assaulted in jail

Published 
King County
Associated Press
gavel article

SEATTLE - King County has agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a formerly jailed man who was beaten in his sleep by a man who was placed into general population despite being in what a doctor described as a "meth-fueled rampage."

The Seattle Times reports Abdiwali Musse suffered broken bones in his face, broken teeth and a traumatic head injury when he was attacked early Nov. 1, 2015, by Carl Alan Anderson, a man with mental illness and a criminal history who had been booked for attacking a stranger in downtown Seattle.

Musse had been booked hours earlier, for the first time in his life, for investigation of drunken driving.

According to witness statements, Anderson had been in the 9-south pod of general population at the King County Jail for less than 20 minutes before he attacked Musse.

Musse alleged negligence and argued that the attack "was completely preventable."

The lawsuit also alleged the jail failed to properly investigate the assault and destroyed video evidence officials knew should have been preserved.

Noah Haglund, a spokesperson for King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, said the failure to retain video evidence of the assault was an "oversight" and pointed out that Anderson was eventually convicted of assault.

He said that the decision to place Anderson in general population "was consistent" with the department’s policies.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram