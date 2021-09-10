King County to fund theaters, arts with $20M in COVID aid

King County will distribute $20 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds to theaters, music venues, clubs and other artistic spaces, as cultural institutions work to rebound from pandemic-induced closures, the county announced Thursday.

The county has approved more than $1.4 billion in emergency funding since the start of the pandemic, the vast majority from state and federal grants. Much of that money has gone toward vaccination efforts, rental assistance, community support, economic recovery and public health efforts.

The newer, smaller, slice of funding will go to music venues, independent movie theaters, playhouses and museums, The Seattle Times reported. It comes from the COVID-19 relief law passed by Congress and signed by the president in the spring.

