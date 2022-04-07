King County to conduct pedestrian, cyclist safety patrols through April

article

King County and the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission are launching emphasis patrols on Highway 99, citing a rise in car crashes with pedestrians and cyclists.

The county's Target Zero Traffic Safety Task Force says law enforcement agencies in south King County will conduct patrols from April 10–23 along the Highway 99 corridor, including Federal Way, Kent, Des Moines, SeaTac and Tukwila.

"With a recent uptick in pedestrian and bicycle/roller involved crashes along SR 99, pedestrian and bicycle/roller safety is critically important to ensure the accessibility of our region for all community members and modes of transport," said Kent Police Sgt. Jason Bishop. "These incidents are completely preventable, and we are asking everyone to watch out for one another and help us reach our vision of zero traffic deaths and serious injuries in Washington by 2030."

Along with the increased patrols, the task force is bumping up education and outreach efforts for pedestrian-bicycle safety laws. Officers and communities will be reminded of current laws, and the task force will work with engineers to identify road safety improvements.

The task force will also provide free bike helmets around the county.

"Our roads are safer when drivers remain aware of pedestrians and bicycles/rollers and we look out for one another," said task force South King County manager, Sara Wood. "Watching out for pedestrians and bicycles/rollers in crosswalks, along the road, and near transit centers/stops is important to keep us all safe."

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: