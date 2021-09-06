King County Sheriff's Office launches new app aimed at easing public access to alerts, information

The King County Sheriff's Office has launched a new app that gives citizens easier access to public records, alerts and more.

The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can:

Submit a tip

Meet the Sheriff

Access COVID-19 resources

Receive push notifications

Connect to the organization’s social media platforms

Read the latest news and updates

Access inmate information

Research sex offenders in the area

"Open and accurate communication are the fundamentals of transparency, which in turn builds trust with the communities we serve," said Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht on Facebook. "Our new mobile app gives us a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. We even have weather alerts."

The King County Sheriff’s Office app is available for both Android and Apple users. You can search "King Sheriff WA" in your app store.

