King County sheriff investigates 40 year tenured employee over inappropriate social media posts

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating one of its own after offensive social media posts surfaced.

Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht says Detective Mike Brown, a 40 plus year tenured member of the sheriff’s office, is on paid administrative leave.

Officials say they received a flood of calls, emails, and messages regarding offensive posts on Brown’s Facebook page making jokes about the deaths of several people related to protests in Seattle.

“The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave and all police powers have been suspended,” said Johanknecht.

She says the investigation will not only focus on Brown, but any other employees who may be connected to these posts.

“I’ll take swift action to thoroughly investigate when the conduct of the sheriff’s office members fails to reflect our core values and violates sheriff’s office policy,” she said.

One local activist group says in this current atmosphere, this incident makes trusting law enforcement even more difficult.

“We lost someone, and to make a joke out of it, it’s just, it’s beyond insensitive, and frankly it’s disrespectful, and I wonder how people of the community can feel supported by King County when people are making statements like that when they’re on the inside,” Elisha Ewing.

Ewing is a member of the Black Collective Voice An organization born out of the CHOP that is fighting for racial equality.

She says action needs to happen regarding this incident.

“I couldn’t believe somebody could say something like that, that a human could say something like that or even post something like that,” she said. “He needs to be fired,” Ewing added.

Sheriff’s officials say Brown worked directly with King County Executive Dow Constantine as his driver.

The executive’s office said Constantine will not comment because this is a sheriff's office personnel matter and an open investigation.