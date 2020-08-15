Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM PDT until MON 2:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 8:00 PM PDT, Wenatchee Area
Heat Advisory
from SUN 7:00 AM PDT until MON 2:00 AM PDT, Seattle and Vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 9:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Heat Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades

King County Search and Rescue officials recommend staying home due to high temperatures

By
Published 
News
Q13 FOX

As temperatures are expected to hit the 90s on Sunday, King County Search and Rescue officials are asking people to stay home.

“It’s not going to be super fun,” said Jen Brenes.

Jen Brenes is the president of King County Search and Rescue.

She says this year has been one of the busiest King County Search and Rescue officials has seen.

Brenes says due to high call volumes for rescues this summer, her crews are stretched thin. She says if there is an incident where you need help, you might be waiting awhile.

“It’s taking longer for our searchers to get to people when they’re in need because we have to deal with traffic; we have fewer volunteers that are able to respond because they are responding on concurrent missions or they may already be on a call,” said Brenes.

She says if you do still choose to go out, do not bring your pet.

Also, she says remember to stay hydrated and make sure you have the appropriate nutrients. That means eating salty foods to keep the water in your system, like pretzels, or drinking sports drinks with electrolytes.

In any hiking situation, Brenes says make sure you have the 10 essentials.