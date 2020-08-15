King County Search and Rescue officials recommend staying home due to high temperatures

As temperatures are expected to hit the 90s on Sunday, King County Search and Rescue officials are asking people to stay home.

“It’s not going to be super fun,” said Jen Brenes.

Jen Brenes is the president of King County Search and Rescue.

She says this year has been one of the busiest King County Search and Rescue officials has seen.

Brenes says due to high call volumes for rescues this summer, her crews are stretched thin. She says if there is an incident where you need help, you might be waiting awhile.

“It’s taking longer for our searchers to get to people when they’re in need because we have to deal with traffic; we have fewer volunteers that are able to respond because they are responding on concurrent missions or they may already be on a call,” said Brenes.

She says if you do still choose to go out, do not bring your pet.

Also, she says remember to stay hydrated and make sure you have the appropriate nutrients. That means eating salty foods to keep the water in your system, like pretzels, or drinking sports drinks with electrolytes.

In any hiking situation, Brenes says make sure you have the 10 essentials.