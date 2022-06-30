King County rescue dog Lincoln keeps saving lives following nomination for 'Hero Dog of the Year Award'

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Lincoln, K9 handler Jon Izant, and Brenna O'Leary with King County Search & Rescue (KCSAR)

A King County rescue dog nominated for finding a missing elderly woman last year is still hard at work, rescuing another endangered person lost in the woods last week.

FOX 13 News previously covered the heroic rescue dog Lincoln, who helped find an at-risk elderly woman in Bellevue. The 5-year-old flat coat retriever’s job well done earned him a nomination for the American Humane ‘Hero Dog of the Year Award’—where he is now a semifinalist!

Despite the accolades, the pup is staying busy.

King County Search & Rescue said an 87-year-old man with Alzheimers wandered from his home overnight on June 21, and became lost in the dense woods northeast of Seattle.

Officials say a 25-person crew was quickly called out to search roads, paths and large areas of dense undergrowth. With their help, and the help of K9 handler Jon Izant—Lincoln found the missing man and reunited him with his family.

Lincoln is one of 25 King County search dogs who helps search for people in distress wherever he's called.

Izant told FOX 13 in April that Lincoln’s training certifies him to find people in 40 acres of wilderness in two hours or less. The pup is what's called an "air scent dog," which means he can search for any person without using a physical piece of clothing or any other item with that person's scent.

Lincoln doesn’t save lives for the recognition, but voting is still open for the Hero Dog of the Year Award.

You can vote for Lincoln on his Hero Dog of the Year Award page.