King County purchases Kirkland hotel for homeless people

King County has officially purchased its 10th property to house those experiencing homeless.

The county announced on Thursday that it closed on the purchase of the former La Quinta Inn and Suites in Kirkland.

Earlier this month, officials said it was considering the site as part of the county’s Health Through Housing Initiative.

"I am grateful for our partnership with the City of Kirkland, Mayor Penny Sweet, and the local leaders who recognize the need for a countywide approach to some of the pressing issues we face as a region," said Executive Constantine. "Expanding our network and partnering with communities, we are building a regional solution to chronic homelessness, and opening doors to a home for hundreds of people in King County."

The county has secured nearly 1,000 units for people who are homeless.

Residents will have access to medical and mental health services around the clock, along with case management.

Residents will start moving into the building in 2023.

The county has purchased five properties in Seattle and locations in Auburn, Federal Way, Redmond and Renton.

