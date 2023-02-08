King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office files 764 criminal charges in January

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) filed 764 criminal charges in January, and violent crime and repeat property crime were the bulk of the cases they handled.

Domestic violence made up nearly 19% of all charges filed last month.

KCPAO spokesperson Casey McNerthney says the overall number of charges last month is similar to the numbers filed in the same time last year, but recently, the office has seen more gun crimes.

McNerthney says KCPAO is filing charges on gun crimes every day, and the office's new gun violence prevention unit wants to have a summit with law enforcement and community groups to have a collective approach to address these crimes before they reach the prosecutor's office.

"We can keep charging gun crimes, but ideally, we want to get those crimes to stop before they happen," said McNerthney.

In January, the office also reported:

106 charges for assault or attempted assault

90 charges for burglaries

77 charges for theft

45 charges for robbery

98 charges for stolen vehicles

"The focus for King County prosecutors is not only violent crimes, which is the bulk of what we're addressing, but also repeat property crime because we don't want businesses to leave Seattle or any part of King County," said McNerthney.