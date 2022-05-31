King County offers bus services to hiking trails

Starting Memorial Day Weekend, King County Metro is offering bus routes from Seattle to hiking trails within the county.

The service is called Trailhead Direct.

It is a pilot program co-led by King County Metro and King County Parks. The project’s goal is to lower traffic, and highway issues, and give people a chance to get into nature, who would not usually have the option.

Buses leave from Seattle’s Capitol Hill and Downtown neighborhoods and make stops at the trail heads for Little Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Mount Si.

The bus also makes stops in Bellevue and North Bend.

The service is seasonal, and buses only operate during the weekends and holidays (Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day).

