King County mother accused of mishandling nearly $30,000 from non-profit for band students

A woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a non-profit supporting band students at Evergreen High School in South King County.

Paula Brown faces one count of first degree theft for her time as treasurer of the Evergreen Band Booster club.

"We raised almost $30,000 with donations and a matching opportunity," said Julie Burke, former secretary of the parent-led organization.

Burke says students worked hard to raise money, conducting multiple fundraisers for a performance trip set to take place in California in 2020.

"Shortly after we had fund-raised a great deal of money, everything got shut down because of COVID-19," said Burke.

When the next school year started, Burke said she contacted Paula Brown to find out what happened to the money.

She says Brown made up a number of excuses and delayed meeting with the rest of the Evergreen Band Booster, until eventually providing Burke with a list of financial records, showing around $3,000 left in the booster club's bank account

"These records just didn't look right. They look doctored, and it was very upsetting to find that there was such a minimal amount in the records," said Burke.

The probable cause document from the King County Sheriff's Office reveals there were a number of discrepancies between financial records Brown gave to Burke, when compared to statements from the booster club's bank account, including different balances, dates and missing pages.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office calculated there were $27,233.61in misappropriated funds.

"I was absolutely furious. I just felt betrayed; felt as though the students were being completely used basically for them to use funds for their own personal expenses," said Burke.

On top of financial records she had to sort through, Burke said Brown gave her a letter admitting she mishandled some of the money.

Though Brown apologized and said she would pay the booster club back in payment installments, Burke says the group agreed that would not be acceptable and Brown needed to be held accountable for her actions.

"We couldn't take the word of someone who completely disregarded everything, all the fiduciary obligations that she already held," said Brown.

Brown entered a not guilty plea at her arraignment in December and her pre-trial hearing is set for Monday, Feb. 13.