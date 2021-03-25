King County Metro unveils 'Black Lives Matter' buses

article

King County Metro has unveiled original Black Lives Matter artwork - created by its own employees - that will be featured on the outside of its bus fleet.

"At Metro, we know Black Lives Matter. We also know that Black Lives Matter is a movement, not a moment," the agency said in a blog post. "All across King County and our country, there is an awakening taking place. An awakening of the national conscience to the brutal reality of racism and bias throughout our society. It is an awakening which we can hope, in time, will have a lasting, positive impact."

Two buses will be fully wrapped with Black Lives Matter artwork created by transit operator Robert L. Horton, while transit operator Sandra Padilla’s work will be featured on the outside of 200 buses.

Black Lives Matter bus wrap created by King County transit operator Robert L. Horton

Posters made by Juan G. Hood III from Metro’s Facilities division will be placed at all King County Metro worksites.

Metro worksites will display the posters of Juan G. Hood III

"In each display, Metro’s employee-artists voice their concerns about the current state of equity and social justice in America, the pride they have in being African American, and their belief that the fight for equality continues," the blog post reads.

