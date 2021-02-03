King County Metro installing mask dispensers on entire bus fleet

article

King County Metro announced that it will be outfitting all of its 1,404 buses with mask dispensers.

Each dispenser will be stocked with double-layer, surgical masks from Metro’s supply of one million masks.

These masks meet the recent standards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Metro has been requiring masks on all buses since last May. Mask dispensers were installed on select routes in September.

"We’re happy to report that roughly 90% of our passengers wear masks while traveling. On coaches with mask dispensers, 94% of passengers wear masks," King County Metro said.

King County Metro still urges riders to use their own masks if they have them available.

