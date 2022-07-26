King County looks to spend $120k toward dealing with increasing summer temperatures

King County is planning to invest about $120,000 toward dealing with the increasing heat during the summer.

Last year, a three-day heat wave with temperatures above 100 degrees, killed more than 30 people in King County.

This week, high temperatures are back in the area and FOX 13 News is asking King County officials what they are doing differently following last year's tragic deaths.

"I think in many ways, we are very ready," said Lara Whitely Binder, the climate preparedness program manager for King County.

She says following last year's heat wave, the county knows what to expect, and how to react.

"Earlier messaging about heat, and that messaging is inclusive of how to get to cooling centers, how to stay safe in the heat, how to regulate temperatures, lower temperatures, in places that you live, your apartments, your homes," she said.

These examples are part of the short-term strategies the county says it is focusing on for future heat waves.

Whitely Binder said the county is looking to create both short-term and long-term plans to address the increasing heat in the region. The plan is to spend $120,000 from a FEMA grant to hire a staff member to help create these plans.

Some long-term plans that are already being considered include looking into ways to get air conditioning units into both older and newer homes. Many homes in the region do not have A/C units, because they never needed them.

Whitely Binder says the county is also looking at the issues with heat islands. Heat islands are more developed parts of the county, with buildings and pavement, that get much hotter than other parts of the region. The idea would be to create more shading in these heat islands with things like trees and other structures.

However, these long-term plans could be decades out, Whitley Binder said.

Whitely Binder tells FOX 13 News there are some efforts that are happening now, or are already in the works.

She says the county is planning on installing 150 heat pumps, which provide both cooling and heating at a 1/3 of the cost of electricity into lower-income family homes.

Whitley Binder says King County Metro is also getting involved. She says using heat maps as means to find areas in need, Metro is installing bus stop shelters to provide shade, instead of just bus stop signs.

She also says the county’s land conversation initiative, which is focusing on acquiring open space to save 65,000 acres of county land, can also be seen through a heat lens. She says this open space can provide respite for people who live in or near heat islands.