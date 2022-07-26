King County launches strategy to combat wildfire risk in the region

article

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced a regional strategy to mitigate wildfire risks around Western Washington, as climate change has progressively made summers hotter and drier.

According to the county, the ‘Wildfire Risk Reduction Strategy’ is a set of 12 recommendations to improve wildfire preparedness, response and recovery.

Data from the Department of Natural Resources reports more than 350,000 people in King County live in areas at greater risk for wildfire danger, which the county calls the ‘wildland-urban interface.’

"As climate change increases the odds of a devastating wildfire occurring on our side of the Cascades, we are taking immediate action to better protect people, homes, and infrastructure," said Constantine. "Our experts and partners have delivered a solid set of recommendations that will strengthen our region’s wildfire resilience, response, and recovery."

The Wildfire Risk Reduction Strategy is part of the county’s 2020 Strategic Climate Action Plan.

County officials say the conditions have become more favorable for wildfires in Western Washington—but many communities were not designed with such risks in mind, unlike in Central or Eastern Washington where they have traditionally been more common.

Firefighters responded to more than 700 brushfires in South King County during last year’s fire season.

Recommended actions put forward by the strategy include:

Developing response plans with communities in the wildland-urban interface

Expand assistance for homeowners looking to reduce wildfire risks

Increase financial assistance for small forest landowners

Lower costs for emergency responders to share resources

Improve evacuations in the wildland-urban interface

Develop recovery plans to reduce wildfire impacts on natural resources

The Department of Natural Resources estimates 85% of wildfires are started by people, and as a region’s population grows, the chances for wildfires grow.

The Puget Sound Regional Council estimates the area population could reach 1.8 million people by 2050.

You can learn more about the Wildfire Risk Reduction Strategy on the King County website.