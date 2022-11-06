King County homeless shelters expand hours, service as temperatures plunge

The King County Regional Housing Authority (KCRHA) has expanded shelter hours, and activated emergency funds and supplies as temperatures start to fall below freezing.

Temperatures are forecast to fall below 32 degrees this coming week, and for people experiencing homelessness, these make for dangerous conditions. To that end, KCRHA activated ‘Tier 2’ severe weather response protocols from Sunday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 11.

According to KCRHA procedure, ‘Tier 2’ activates when temperature highs are forecast below 40 degrees for three days in a row, lows are forecast at 35, or there is rain or snow greater than two inches. ‘Tier 3’ activates when highs are below 35 and lows are below 30.

The Compass Day Center near the Seattle Ferry Terminal will have expanded hours, and other organizations can request emergency funding for clothing, sleeping bags, blankets, handwarmers and food.

Officials say depending on how serious the weather gets, they may activate ‘Tier 3’ protocols, which may lead them to expanded day and overnight center capacity.