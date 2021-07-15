King County Fair opens after last year's COVID-19 cancellation

The oldest fair west of the Mississippi River returns today!

The King County Fair opens the gates at Enumclaw Expo Center Thursday for four days of fun, after canceling in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the fair will have modifications following COVID-19 safety guidelines, despite the state being reopened fully.

Tickets and parking passes are available online. Visitors will also be able to buy them in person. More details are available on the King County Fair website.

