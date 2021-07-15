Expand / Collapse search

King County Fair opens after last year's COVID-19 cancellation

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
News
Q13 FOX

King County Fair returns

The King County Fair Fair returns in Enumclaw after taking a year off during the pandemic. There are some health and safety modifications in place, but there will be rides, animals, monster trucks, food, a wine garden and multiple performances.

ENUMCLAW, Wash. - The oldest fair west of the Mississippi River returns today!

The King County Fair opens the gates at Enumclaw Expo Center Thursday for four days of fun, after canceling in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the fair will have modifications following COVID-19 safety guidelines, despite the state being reopened fully.

RELATED: 2020 Washington State Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Tickets and parking passes are available online. Visitors will also be able to buy them in person. More details are available on the King County Fair website.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram