King Co. executive to block local cooperation in out-of-state abortion investigations

King County Executive Dow Constantine is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday that will prevent county resources from being used in out-of-state abortion investigations.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many politicians are taking preemptive strides to protect anyone who comes to Washington seeking abortions. The executive order would block cooperation with states where abortion is now significantly restricted from investigating and prosecuting their residents who travel to receive care in Washington.

Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee presented new legislation to officially designate Seattle as a sanctuary city for abortions, noting that the entire state will remain a sanctuary as well. He and other state lawmakers announced plans to shore up protections for people seeking abortion care in Washington.

Inslee also instructed the Washington State Patrol last week to refrain from assisting out-of-state agencies in abortion investigations, in anticipation of requests from other states to enforce their anti-abortion laws.

Constantine's signing will follow the anticipated passage of Executive Constantine and King County Council Chair Balducci's proposal to authorize the allocation of $500,000 to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund.