King County executive to greet commuters at new Northgate light rail station Monday
SEATTLE - King County Executive Dow Constantine will be greeting morning commuters at the new Northgate light rail station Monday.
Three new Link light rail stations opened Saturday, extending the network by 4.3 miles. Monday will mark the first weekday of service, and Constantine will be there at 7 a.m. to greet people as they head to work from the new station.
Transit officials say these new stations are expected to service 41,000 to 49,000 daily riders by 2022. The new stations are in the U-District, Roosevelt and Northgate.
