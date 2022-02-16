King County Executive, Seattle Mayor to discuss vaccination policy

King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will be discussing updates on the county’s COVID-19 vaccination verification policy for restaurants and other public venues on Tuesday afternoon.

They will also be joined by Public Health - Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin.

King County’s vaccine requirement has been in effect since October 2021.

People 12 years old and up must show proof that they are fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of entry.

This applied to restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other entertainment venues. The mandate also applies to outdoor events with more than 500 people in attendance.

During Tuesday's news conference, Constantine and Harrell will also announce upcoming return-to-office plans for county and city employees.

FOX 13 News plans to stream the news conference at 1 p.m.

