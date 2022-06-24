King County Executive announces $1 million emergency fund following Roe v. Wade ruling

King County Executive Dow Constantine has announced $1 million in emergency funding for safe access to abortion in the county, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, letting the states have the final say. It is expected that this decision will lead to abortion bans in states across the country.

King County Executive Dow Constantine issues the following statement:

"This morning’s ruling by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade is the culmination of a decades-long strategy by right-wing zealots to strip the essential right to abortion care from millions of Americans"

"On a personal level, I am outraged that my daughter will come of age in a society that treats her as a second-class citizen, without authority even over her own body; in a country that lacks basic supports for families, like universal paid family leave and affordable access to quality child care; and in a country with scandalously high rates of maternal and infant mortality."

King County Executive Dow Constantine (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

Washington state law protects the right to abortion care, though Constantine expects neighboring states to place strict bans on abortion – adding that many living in these states will likely travel to Washington state to obtain an abortion. This is the reasoning for his $1 million in emergency funding announcement.

RELATED: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; abortion bans anticipated in several states

Constantine is partnering with Chair Claudia Balducci to ask the County Council to authorize $500,000 to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund, an organization that helps people obtain safe abortion care in the Pacific Northwest.

Another $500,000 will be placed into an emergency fund at Public Health – Seattle and King County to ensure the local healthcare system is equipped and ready to respond to an influx of patients seeking abortion.

"It is clear that the Court’s sinister decision will not actually stop abortions from happening – it will, rather, take us back to a time when abortions were not safe," said Executive Constantine. "My administration will continue to support providers, public health workers, women, Trans and Non-Binary people, and families to ensure that King County remains a safe and welcoming place to access abortion care, family planning services, and the right to privacy."